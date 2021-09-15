iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Snapshot Of The World Economy In August 2021

Image: Pexels

3 hours ago 1 min read

The economics team at Schroders has summarised the world’s economic outlook in August 2021 in an infographic, which will likely start to take effect in the months to come. 

In this snapshot, analysts indicate that pent-up US demand might create a boom and bust. The increase in consumer spending as facilitated by lockdown savings is the likely source of economic growth, however, experts warn that consumer spending could cool dramatically in 2022 as the saving rate builds back up.

With regards to climate change, the analysts make reference to the World Meteorological Organisation finding that the past six years (2015-2020) were the warmest on record. Based on this, the repercussions of global warming – such as floods and tropical cyclones – are likely to impact different regions of the world disproportionately.

On the energy export front, the analysts at Schroders point out that the transition to renewable energy implies a dramatic fall in long term demand for fossils. Energy producers may be motivated to extract reserves and increase production – however, they will be wary of driving energy prices too low. The need to keep energy prices low is validated by the fact that most energy exporters require an oil price of $60 per barrel just to balance public finances. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Meet The Winners Of The $75,000 Africa Young Innovators For Health Award

1 day ago
4 min read

New Energy Amendments Open Up New Markets For Independent Power Producers

1 day ago
4 min read

Without A Will: What Happens To Your Home When You Die?

2 days ago
4 min read

Alternative Funding Options For Small Businesses

5 days ago
6 min read

Women And Finances – A Discussion We Need To Have

5 days ago
5 min read

A Cry For Hope From A South African Business Leader

6 days ago
3 min read

Struggling To Sell Your House Despite The Favourable Market? Here’s What To Do

6 days ago
3 min read

Celebrating Women Breaking Down Barriers In Male-Dominated Industries

7 days ago
3 min read

Opinion: SA’s Mining Sector Needs To Make Intentional, Impactful Strides To Make Gender Equality A Reality

1 week ago
3 min read

Women Are Better At Sticking To Their Debt Commitments

1 week ago
3 min read

Low Barrier To Entry Means Software Development Holds Opportunities For SA’s Youth

1 week ago
2 min read

EO Cape Town Gives Start-Ups A Boost With FREE Entrepreneurship Programme

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Women Leading The Charge In The Fight Against Malaria

2 hours ago
1 min read

Matric Exams to start on 27 October

2 hours ago
1 min read

HSF Wants Court To Set Aside Fraser Decision On Zuma Parole

2 hours ago
1 min read

Judge Hlophe Heads To Court

2 hours ago