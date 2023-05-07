A Simple Way to Make the Famous West African Fried Pastry – Àkàrà

It’s a simple West African dish that always gets a smile. Àkàrà is a form of bean fritter developed by the Yoruba-speaking tribes of Nigeria, Togo and Benin, which is made from a combination of black-eyed peas paste and an assortment of onions, peppers, and spices. The Yoruba term “Àkàrà” literally translates to pastry in English, however in context, it refers to this yummy pastry of the Yorubas. It is one of the popular African cuisines widely spread across Europe by enslaved West Africans during the imperial era. Àkàrà today is found across Africa, even amongst Caribbean and Brazilian cuisines as a religious meal and street food.
More Stories
Met Gala 2023: The Best African Celebrity Looks
Who Is Pretty Yende, the South African Soprano Performing at the Coronation?
Decolonizing African Cinema in the Time of Netflix
Dakar Fashion School Trains New Generation of African Design Talent
The Expert Guide to your Next East African Adventure
Two South African Hikes Named on International List of the 35 Best Hikes in the World
5-star Hotel in the Heart of Zanzibar’s Iconic City Set to Welcome its First Guests in July
On the List of “Must See” Attractions in Zambia
South Africa is an Excellent Destination for Family Trips
Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023
Firms from 3 West African States Appear in African Business’ Survey of Africa’s Top 250 Companies in 2023
Africa is Increasingly being Seen as a Partner, Rather than just a Recipient of Aid