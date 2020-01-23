A Silver Lining in Zimbabwe’s Health Crisis

A billionaire has offered to pay striking doctors in Zimbabwe to help end a months-long protest over grave hospital conditions as the economy crumbles, and a doctors’ group on Thursday said it was encouraging members to embrace the money and return to work. Doctors abandoned work four months ago to press for better salaries and working conditions, saying their roughly $100 monthly pay is not enough to get by. The action became one of Zimbabwe’s longest doctors’ strikes in history. The majority of people in Zimbabwe already are battling to put food on the table, let alone afford expensive private medical care or drugs.

SOURCE: VOA