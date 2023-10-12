A Significant Number of Potential Wind Energy Projects across Africa are at Risk 

This is according to the first Status of Wind in Africa Report, which was launched by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) at last week’s Windaba conference in Cape Town. The report maps out the continent’s current installed wind power plants and explores wind potential for African countries needing to achieve their climate goals and power supply needs. South Africa and Egypt are leading Africa with their installed capacity for clean wind energy, followed closely by Morocco. According to the report, each of the five subregions of Africa has significant wind energy potential to tap into, but this is being hindered by a lack of finance, unstable policy regimes and grid constraints. The greatest potential for wind lies in northern Africa with a potential for 18,822GW, followed by western Africa with 9,144GW, central Africa with 2,651GW, eastern Africa with 2,133GW and southern Africa with 891GW.

SOURCE: DAILY MAVERICK