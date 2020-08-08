iAfrica

A Showpiece of the Absolute Best from Morocco

1 hour ago 1 min read

Cultural diplomacy is often found in museums and cultural initiatives. It is seldom found in hotels. The Royal Mansour in Marrakech was a statement of intent from the king to show the best of the country’s craft and service. The result is impactful, especially in these times — perhaps more so than other means of country branding. An estimated 1,500 artisans from across the country worked on the project and much is on display; everything from carved cedar wood, intricate stucco work, beaten and cut bronze, and silver furniture to tile work, tapestries, down to the furniture design and water fountains and elements. All meticulously crafted by the individual best craftsman in the country.
 

SOURCE: SKIFT

