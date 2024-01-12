A Shift in G7’s Focus in Africa 

As Italy assumes the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this week that a focus on developing strategic partnerships with Africa, rather than providing aid, will be key during its one-year tenure. Developing local economies and raising living standards in Africa, she said, could dissuade prospective migrants from seeking refuge in Europe. Professor Nicholas Westcott of the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London welcomed the announcement. Maddalena Procopio, an Africa analyst with the European Council on Foreign Relations, told VOA that Italy wants “to build cooperation and serious strategic relationships in Africa as equals not predators.” She cited the energy cooperation Africa has provided Italy that helped it move away from Russian gas.

SOURCE: VOA