A Setback for Kenya’s Wild Life Conservation

Kenya’s only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere else in the world, conservationists said. The bodies of the two giraffes were found by locals “in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers” in Garissa in eastern Kenya, the Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement on Tuesday. The white giraffe was discovered in 2017 by the Hirola Conservation Program. The conservancy explained the rare animals had a condition called leucism, resulting in the partial loss of the giraffes’ pigmentation. The last remaining white giraffe is a lone male, born to the same slaughtered female, the conservancy added.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
