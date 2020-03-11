Wed. Mar 11th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Setback for Kenya’s Wild Life Conservation

55 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Kenya’s only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere else in the world, conservationists said. The bodies of the two giraffes were found by locals “in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers” in Garissa in eastern Kenya, the Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement on Tuesday. The white giraffe was discovered in 2017 by the Hirola Conservation Program. The conservancy explained the rare animals had a condition called leucism, resulting in the partial loss of the giraffes’ pigmentation. The last remaining white giraffe is a lone male, born to the same slaughtered female, the conservancy added.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How Africa has Handled the Corona Virus

1 day ago
1 min read

Can African Economies Weather the Storm?

1 day ago
1 min read

Meet the Women Tackling Climate Change in their Spaces

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Ascension to Power Cleared

1 day ago
1 min read

Saving the African Manatee

1 day ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s First Lawyer to Defend Suspected Gay People

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Setback for Kenya’s Wild Life Conservation

55 seconds ago
1 min read

EC Hunting 4 Suspects Who Escaped From Custody

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ocean View Congregants Robbed At Gunpoint In Church

3 hours ago
2 min read

Makhura Lashes DA In Tshwane For Failing To Deliver Services On Time

4 hours ago