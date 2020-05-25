A Series of Moves Shaped this Nigerian Child’s Chess Game

Share with your network!

Tani Adewumi is no ordinary chess player. And his journey isn’t ordinary, either. Two years ago his family settled into a New York City homeless shelter after fleeing Boko Haram in Nigeria; his father refused to print a poster waging war and the group was out to get him. Thirteen months earlier, he couldn’t tell a rook from a pawn. In March 2019, after drawing in the final, he was crowned a state champion. They didn’t know it then, but Tani’s 8-year-old brain and its ability to think 20 moves ahead on an 8-by-8 chessboard were about to change the Adewumis’ lives forever. The story was read by millions of people, and a GoFundMe page was established with the hope to raise money — $10,000 — to move the Adewumis out of the homeless shelter. Seemingly every time they refreshed the page, they’d received another $1,000. Within the first few days, they’d made $100,000. And then NBC wanted them on the “Today” show and the total soared to nearly $260,000. Then two anonymous donors came forward — one who offered to pay a year’s worth of rent (which has now ended) for their new house, and one who wanted to buy them a car.

SOURCE: ESPN

Share with your network!