A Series of Mishaps in Uganda’s Elections

Polls have closed and vote counting is under way in Uganda’s tense presidential election that pits longtime President Yoweri Museveni against opposition frontrunner Bobi Wine, a pop star-turned-opposition leader. Internet access has been cut off, and there are fears of unrest as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine from monitoring polling stations. At polling stations in Kampala visited by Al Jazeera, voting began more than 60 minutes late after election materials did not arrive on time. Ugandans have lined up to cast ballots in presidential and parliamentary elections under tight security and an internet blackout after one of the most violent campaigns in years. Many polling stations were forced to use manual voting and checks after the biometric machines failed to register ballots because of the internet shutdown ordered by the government.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA | BBC
