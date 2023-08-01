A Seminal Moment in Zimbabwean Literature

The door has been opened for a wave of writers confronting the legacy of postcolonialism through fiction – in a nation where speaking frankly puts you at risk of political persecution. A handful of events, says author Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu, define her generation. “The war, the HIV crisis, migration and the brain drain, and the creation of the Zimbabwean diaspora.” They have not been topics that the country’s rulers want spoken of and many who have spoken frankly about Zimbabwe have been imprisoned or persecuted. But a new generation of female novelists is exploring the people, the political problems and the history of this complicated and still fledgling nation.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN