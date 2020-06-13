Sat. Jun 13th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Safari-to-beach Trip to Tanzania

6 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Zanzibar is recognizable by its characteristic sailing dhows, fishing villages, and quiet shores. Once an important trading hub for traders from mainland Africa, India, and the Arab Peninsula, and that unique mix of influences can now be seen in everything from the food served, to the islands’ religious beliefs and architecture. In recent years, the pairing of that cultural stronghold—which is so notably different from that of Tanzania proper—with a new swath of chic, barefoot resorts has brought the destination even more buzz than in the past.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Where to See Snow in South Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Cabo Verde Prepares to Safely Receive Visitors

8 mins ago
1 min read

Swansilva’s White Brick House in South Africa Emerges Through Indigenous Vegetation

12 mins ago
1 min read

Made in Africa

17 mins ago
1 min read

The World’s First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

20 mins ago
1 min read

Expressing Solidarity Through Design

23 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Safari-to-beach Trip to Tanzania

6 seconds ago
1 min read

Where to See Snow in South Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Cabo Verde Prepares to Safely Receive Visitors

8 mins ago
1 min read

Swansilva’s White Brick House in South Africa Emerges Through Indigenous Vegetation

12 mins ago