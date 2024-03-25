A Round Up of African Safari Camp Openings for Wildlife Viewing with all the Bells and Whistles      

Given its presence across Africa, safari brand Wilderness has taken its time to arrive in the Serengeti, but last summer it made its move, partnering with local walking-safari pioneer and TV regular Jean Du Plessis. Solar-powered mobile camp Usawa is designed to leave no trace. Set in a community-owned concession on the edge of the Okavango Delta’s panhandle shared with only one other camp, North Island enjoys a degree of exclusivity – although game drives often meander into the neighbouring concession, where Natural Selection also manages Duke’s and Duke’s East. If the Flintstones were transported to Namibia, this is where they’d live: among the giant boulders of Damaraland in one of the least populated areas of the second-least populated country on earth.

CN TRAVELER