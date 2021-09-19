A Road Trip along South Africa’s Wild Coast

A vast horizon of virgin sands near Port St. Johns: deserted. The ocean view from the Ocean View Hotel in Coffee Bay: all mine. At every stop along this sweep of the Eastern Cape province, known for its scenic hikes and pristine shores. Though the Eastern Cape is South Africa’s third-most-populous province, the rugged Wild Coast isn’t as frequently tackled by tourists as well-trammeled circuits like the Western Cape’s Garden Route, KwaZulu Natal’s Midlands Meander, and Mpumalanga’s Panorama Route.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share with your network!