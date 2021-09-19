A Road Trip along South Africa’s Wild Coast

A vast horizon of virgin sands near Port St. Johns: deserted. The ocean view from the Ocean View Hotel in Coffee Bay: all mine. At every stop along this sweep of the Eastern Cape province, known for its scenic hikes and pristine shores. Though the Eastern Cape is South Africa’s third-most-populous province, the rugged Wild Coast isn’t as frequently tackled by tourists as well-trammeled circuits like the Western Cape’s Garden Route, KwaZulu Natal’s Midlands Meander, and Mpumalanga’s Panorama Route.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Stories
One of the Most Challenging and Inventive Figures in Contemporary African Art
Thebe Magugu on the Political Power of Fashion
Liya Wants to Stand Out
Exclusive: Nerea Amoros Elorduy on Creating More Liveable Environments in Refugee Camps
Meet Chris Fallows, the South African Wildlife Photographer Behind ‘Air Jaws’ and More
Explore the Beautiful Crafts and Textiles Emerging Now from Africa
Can Africa’s Green Initiatives Mitigate Effects of Climate Change?
Damning Allegations Levelled against British American Tobacco South Africa
How Kenyan Airways Pivoted to Meet New Market Shift
Seven Africans Make Time Magazine’s List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2021
Benin is the Fastest Place in the World to Start a Company
Tech SME Gains Business Success, Growth And Acquisition During The Pandemic