A Revival of Africa’s Super Grains

They included the presidents of Ethiopia, South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, Burundi and Gambia. Also the AU chairperson Moussa Faki-Mahamat in a tweet welcomed the “global outpouring of support and solidarity”. Their condolences come as dozens of nations and organizations offered to help with rescue efforts in southern Turkey and northern Syria after Monday’s earthquakes that have already killed over 6000 people. As part of aid from Africa, Algeria sent an 89-member civil protection team to Turkey and a 85-member one to Syria to help in the rescue efforts, along with 210 tonnes of humanitarian aid for both countries according to its national daily Echorouk El- Yawmi. President Kais Saied of Tunisia on his part, ordered “humanitarian aid” for both Turkey and Syria, including 14 tonnes of blankets and food. Saied also appealed for volunteer medics to be flown out on Tunisian military aircraft, officials said.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
They included the presidents of Ethiopia, South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, Burundi and Gambia. Also the AU chairperson Moussa Faki-Mahamat in a tweet welcomed the “global outpouring of support and solidarity”. Their condolences come as dozens of nations and organizations offered to help with rescue efforts in southern Turkey and northern Syria after Monday’s earthquakes that have already killed over 6000 people. As part of aid from Africa, Algeria sent an 89-member civil protection team to Turkey and a 85-member one to Syria to help in the rescue efforts, along with 210 tonnes of humanitarian aid for both countries according to its national daily Echorouk El- Yawmi. President Kais Saied of Tunisia on his part, ordered “humanitarian aid” for both Turkey and Syria, including 14 tonnes of blankets and food. Saied also appealed for volunteer medics to be flown out on Tunisian military aircraft, officials said.
More Stories
Electricity Crisis Dominates South Africa’s State of the Nation Address
It’s Nigeria’s Executive vs its Judiciary
Egypt Joins the Elite Club of African States with Unicorns
Botswana Cautions States on Mineral Boom
Banda to Look for African Countries In Need of Ukrainian Grain
HRW Accuses Eritrea of Forced Conscriptions
Zimbabwe’s Essential Workers Leave for the UK
Research to Assess the Distributional Impacts of Agricultural Policies in Zambia
Kampala to Introduce Strict Waste Measures
African Leaders Express their Condolences and Solidarity with Türkiye and Syria
The Pontiff Tells Juba Leaders, “The Future Cannot Lie in Refugee Camps”
A Win for Accountability of Big Tech in Africa