A Review of Africa’s Mining Sector During a Pandemic

A bulldozer moves rubble as a villager searches for gold contained in discarded waste rock from the North Mara mine operated by African Barrick Gold Plc. in Nyangoto, Tanzania, on Saturday, July 31, 2010. For those living in the hills around Barrick Gold Corp.Õs North Mara mine in Tanzania, where poverty rates are among the world's worst, the longest bull market for gold in at least 90 years is bringing both opportunity and deadly risks. Photographer: Trevor Snapp/Bloomberg

5 hours ago 1 min read

As always, specific factors influenced the price of each commodity, with lower copper exports from Peru driving copper prices higher in early January than at any time since 2013, offering a boost to major African producers Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Noting the opportunity, the Zambian government has bought a majority stake in Mopani Copper Mine for $1.5bn from Glencore and is seeking a new equity partner by the end of the year. Zambia’s state mining investment arm ZCCM-IH had been in talks to buy the stake in Mopani since August. The mine has been unprofitable for years but is seen as a key employer by the government. While copper prices have held up, global coal demand is estimated to have fallen by about 5% in 2020 because of the pandemic, with many power plants mothballed amid lower demand for electricity. This had little impact on South African exports, which had already stagnated over the past few years, reaching 72m tonnes last year. Nevertheless, South African coal received an unexpected boost following Beijing’s decision to block most Australian coal imports from October onwards after Canberra led calls for an international investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS

