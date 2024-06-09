A Rare Offer that Brings Together Communities who Fled War to Seek Shelter in Cairo                

Amany Shenouda combines her love for art and her desire to help people in her trauma-sensitive group workshops. Her initial workshops were hosted by UN Women and geared towards women — consisting of 70 percent refugees from different nationalities, mainly Sudan, Eritrea, Syria, Palestine and 30 percent Egyptians — with the intention to promote integration. Since the beginning of the wars in Sudan and Gaza, Shenouda has opened her workshops to men, too.

