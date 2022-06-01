A Radiology-in-a-box Software Solution from Ghana

Ghanaian startup InstantRad is cutting the time people have to wait for urgent scans via an on-demand teleradiology platform that connects hospitals and patients to radiologists. Launched in 2018 after co-founders Seth Quansah and Ernest Appiah both lost loved ones due to extended wait times for urgent scans, InstantRad offers a radiology-in-a-box software solution to both hospitals and radiologists. “Now hospitals can demand interpretation of medical images for their patients from radiologists in record time while radiologists have the power to extend their services to as many hospitals as they wish,” Quansah told Disrupt Africa. InstantRad currently has over 100 African radiologists engaged on its platform, a number it hopes to increase in a bid to fill a gap Quansah said is “difficult to ignore”. “We identified a poor radiology infrastructure for both storage and archiving of medical imaging data in most healthcare facilities. Also, the well-known issue of interoperability is a major healthcare albatross in Africa. Also, there is a demand for an interpolating system because so much information is sitting neglected in various hospitals needed by radiologists to access previous cases for quality reporting,” said Quansah.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

