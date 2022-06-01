iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Radiology-in-a-box Software Solution from Ghana

8 hours ago 1 min read

Ghanaian startup InstantRad is cutting the time people have to wait for urgent scans via an on-demand teleradiology platform that connects hospitals and patients to radiologists. Launched in 2018 after co-founders Seth Quansah and Ernest Appiah both lost loved ones due to extended wait times for urgent scans, InstantRad offers a radiology-in-a-box software solution to both hospitals and radiologists. “Now hospitals can demand interpretation of medical images for their patients from radiologists in record time while radiologists have the power to extend their services to as many hospitals as they wish,” Quansah told Disrupt Africa. InstantRad currently has over 100 African radiologists engaged on its platform, a number it hopes to increase in a bid to fill a gap Quansah said is “difficult to ignore”. “We identified a poor radiology infrastructure for both storage and archiving of medical imaging data in most healthcare facilities. Also, the well-known issue of interoperability is a major healthcare albatross in Africa. Also, there is a demand for an interpolating system because so much information is sitting neglected in various hospitals needed by radiologists to access previous cases for quality reporting,” said Quansah.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Turning Tragedy into Triumph

8 hours ago
1 min read

AfDB’s First Dedicated Trust Fund to Support Circular Economy Innovations

8 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Researchers Develop Low-cost Air Quality Monitoring Sensors that Work in Extreme Conditions

8 hours ago
1 min read

How Sachet Marketing Plays Out in Nigeria’s Volatile Economy

8 hours ago
1 min read

Cannabis’ Contemporary Growth as Africa’s Economic Cash Crop

8 hours ago
1 min read

Senegalese Officials Arrest Two Health Workers Following Neonatal Fire

8 hours ago
1 min read

Deadly Clashes Rock Chad’s Mines

8 hours ago
1 min read

Investing in Climate Change Adaptation in Fragile Contexts

8 hours ago
1 min read

WEF 2022 Key Takeaways for Africa

8 hours ago
1 min read

Changing the Face of Safari Lodges in Kenya

2 days ago
1 min read

The First Mauritius Hotel to Offer Carbon-neutral Stays

2 days ago
1 min read

Airbnb Reveals the Top 10 Trending Destinations in Africa

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Child Protection Week: Local Children Need Your Help

3 hours ago
2 min read

Per-Kilo Insurance Billing Can Beat The Petrol Hike Blues

3 hours ago
4 min read

South African Travel Trends To Watch In 2022

3 hours ago
5 min read

How To Make Your Kitchen A More Environmentally Friendly Place

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer