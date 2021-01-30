iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Push for Domestic Tourism to Become Successful across the Continent

7 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Many across the continent still see travel as something done overseas. “We are programmed to think that the west is the pinnacle of beauty, and that we have to go to Dubai if we want to shop,” says Mimi Aborowa, the globetrotting founder of Lagos-based travel magazine Ìrìn Journal. Historical ties to Europe have helped keep interest there and off the continent. “The Portuguese colonies go to Portugal, the Francophones go to France, and the Anglos go to England,” says Ntshona. “We need to divert that traffic and keep it on the continent.” Yet, it seems there is a budding generational shift. Cherae Robinson, whose experiential travel platform Tastemakers Africa began by servicing diaspora travelers returning to Africa, notes that the younger generations on the continent has a different point of view. Many have grown up with comparatively less conflict and more money than their parents and grandparents, and are increasingly interested in exploring their home countries. In part, this is due to the scenes coming out of culture capitals like Accra and Lagos, and the rise of influencers like Unraveling Nigeria and Dakar Lives, which showcase the faces and stories of Nigeria and Senegal respectively. Robinson said her domestic business in Ghana rose from 5 percent to 20 percent by last December.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

The Nile Cruiser Continues to Sail despite the Pandemic

7 hours ago
2 min read

Safari Lodges have been at the Forefront of Innovation that can be Applied Post Pandemic

7 hours ago
1 min read

A Thrilling Ride in the Garden Route

7 hours ago
1 min read

Mauritius Set to Fully Reopen its Travel Industry

7 hours ago
1 min read

Xigera, the Versailles of the African Bush

7 hours ago
1 min read

Can Made in Africa Transform the Continent’s Leather Industry?

7 hours ago
1 min read

Watch Sho Madozi’s Delightful Rendition of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

7 hours ago
1 min read

YouTube’s Okosi Sees ‘Tremendous’ Opportunity in Africa’s Creative Market

7 hours ago
1 min read

A Painting of Amanda Gorman Enters Harvard’s Hutchins Center

7 hours ago
1 min read

Conflict Causes Chaos for Central African Republic’s Construction Industry

9 hours ago
1 min read

Angolan Port Gets Emirati Flair

9 hours ago
1 min read

How to Meet the Demand for Housing In Africa’s Urban Areas

9 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Beneficiaries Plead With Government As Grant Ends

13 mins ago
1 min read

Prasa Axe Three Executives

15 mins ago
1 min read

Bulls Beat Sharks To Lift Currie Cup

25 mins ago
2 min read

The Nile Cruiser Continues to Sail despite the Pandemic

7 hours ago