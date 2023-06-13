A Publishing Company that Serves as a Platform for African Authors to Tell their Own Stories

iAfrica

Bibi Bakare-Yusuf is the co-founder and publishing director of Cassava Republic Press, a Nigerian company which has published award-winning authors including Teju Cole, Lola Shoneyin, and Chigozie Obioma. An ideal Cassava Republic book breaks through the clutter and noise to offer a fresh perspective on issues rarely explored. In the upcoming months, the platform will publish diverse works such as “Avenues by Train” by Farai Mudzingwa, an eclectic and linguistically innovative coming-of-age story set in Zimbabwe exploring coexistence between the living, spirits, and ancestors; “Crossing the Stream” by Elizabeth-Irene Baitie, a richly textured YA tale in Ghana that delves into self-exploration, environmental exploitation, and unmasking of false pastors; “Love Offers No Safety,” a collection of life stories by queer men in their own words; “The World Was in Our Hands: Voices From The Boko Haram Conflict,” an inspiring collection of narratives from individuals who bravely recount their experiences of terror, resistance, and resilience. 

SOURCE: SEMAFOR

Share