iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Promise to Build the Biggest Neobank for African Immigrants

18 hours ago 1 min read

Founded in 2020 by Ridwan Olalere and Rian Cochran and a participant in Y Combinator’s W21 batch last year, Lemonade Finance allows Africans abroad to send and receive money from their home countries in efficient, affordable and fast ways. Its app allows users to hold their balances in the currencies that matter to them, easily converting one to the other. The company already offered local and international transfers to Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Canada and the United Kingdom (UK) instantly without hidden fees and makes international transfers at the real market exchange rate. Thanks to a new integration, Lemonade users in the UK and Canada can now send money to Senegal, Ivory Coast, Benin Republic, Cameroon, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda. Lemonade claims to have thousands of users across North America and Europe, and in the wake of its Y Combinator participation raised a US$725,000 pre-seed funding round that featured the likes of Microtraction, Ventures Platform, and Acuity Venture Partners.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

These African States Can’t Afford the Current Food Crisis

18 hours ago
1 min read

Climate Change has Made Storms in Southern Africa Worse

18 hours ago
1 min read

Tales from Refugees Stuck in Madagascar

18 hours ago
1 min read

The Invasion of Ukraine Leaves Sour Taste for South Africa’s Citrus Farmers

19 hours ago
1 min read

The First All-women Media House in Somalia Launched

19 hours ago
1 min read

Award-winning Nature Documentary Into the Okavango Available Freely in South Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

New Packages to Help Recover Egypt’s Tourism Sector

3 days ago
1 min read

An Itinerary for Your Visit to Zanzibar

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Popular City in Which to Greet the Day

3 days ago
1 min read

Tourism Campaigns Out of the African Continent are Getting Creative

3 days ago
1 min read

New Playground: Nike’s Inspirational Shapa Soweto Sports Centre

3 days ago
1 min read

African Horror Movie Wins at Sundance

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Announces Continuous Stage 2 Blackouts Until Friday Morning

5 hours ago
1 min read

KZN Must Be Declared A Disaster Area – Dlamini-Zuma

5 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Clears Mkhize Of Contravening Its Code Of Ethics

5 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer