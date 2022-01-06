iAfrica

A Progress Report on Africa’s Great Green Wall

In Mauritania, the advancement of desert sands is threatening homes and farming fields. To fight the approaching sands, residents are planting a “Great Green Wall” hoping to slow down the process. The project started in 2007 and the aim is to erect a green wall across the vast Sahel region. One of the challenges is the lack of rain. In order to overcome the challenges local farmers have come up with a number of techniques and solutions. Only about four percent of the Great Green Wall’s original goal has been met so far. With time running out, the authorities have turned to support community projects to protect agriculture and the environment. The Great Green Wall project was launched in 2007 and is now being implemented by more than 20 countries across Africa. The goal by 2030 is to have restored around 100 million hectares of degraded land.

