iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Plethora of Beach Spots in Tanzania

15 seconds ago 1 min read

Perhaps your visit to Tanzania won’t start with a wildlife spotting safari, but with an idyllic beach retreat along Tanzania’s east coast, in the archipelago that includes the spice island of Zanzibar. Here the sands are dotted with atmospheric villages surrounded by thick jungle foliage, rubbing up against luxurious beach resorts and historic townships, and the ocean holds a very different kind of wildlife adventure. Famous Nungwi Beach, an hour’s drive north from Zanzibar town. This is the place to come for white sand, blue water and well-developed tourist infrastructure – it’s the kind of beach that will appeal to all kinds of travelers. If the crowds at Nungwi undermine the idyll, take a short trip south to Kendwa Beach. Away from the crowds and cacophony, its gently lilting waters are hypnotically beautiful. Low tide on Zanzibar’s Kiwengwa Beach is family time. The shallow waters are perfect for safe swimming and kids can seek sea urchins and starfish in the exposed pools. If you’re looking for no-expenses-spared luxury, Mnemba Island is a blissful beach sanctuary for those who can afford the steep accommodation costs.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Zimbabwean Favourite Gets a Facelift

2 mins ago
1 min read

Windhoek Calls Out Destructive Visitors

3 mins ago
1 min read

Designer Profile: Eva Sonaike

5 mins ago
1 min read

An Architect’s Agenda

9 mins ago
1 min read

How These 5 African Models Plan to Make 2022 Their Runway   

12 mins ago
1 min read

Amapiano: How this South African Sound Has Become One of the Hottest New Music Genres  

13 mins ago
1 min read

Jaftha’s Flower Farm in Cape Town: A Painful History, A Bright Future

15 mins ago
1 min read

Authentic Nigerian Food in Dubai

2 days ago
1 min read

Belgium is Ready to Return Congolese Looted Artefacts

2 days ago
1 min read

The Freight Trucking Market in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Burundi’s Prospects Now that the Sanctions have been Lifted

2 days ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Grant Spurs Successful Business for Sowetan Entrepreneur

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Plethora of Beach Spots in Tanzania

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Zimbabwean Favourite Gets a Facelift

2 mins ago
1 min read

Windhoek Calls Out Destructive Visitors

3 mins ago
1 min read

Designer Profile: Eva Sonaike

5 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer