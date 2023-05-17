A Plan to Compensate Zimbabwe’s Ex Farmers

The African Development Bank said Monday it had developed the financial tools needed to make over $3 billion in compensation payments to white farmers who lost land and other assets in Zimbabwe. The bank’s president Akinwumi Adesina, while speaking during a press conference in Harare, said the new proposal would ‘leverage capital markets’ to avoid aggravating Zimbabwe’s debt situation. ”I encourage development partners to work together on this proposed structure which can help leverage capital markets to fund the compensations without additional debt for Zimbabwe,” it added. Zimbabwe agreed in 2020 to compensate local white farmers whose land was taken by the government from 2000 onwards to resettle Black families, in one of the most divisive, yet popular policies of the Robert Mugabe era. The expropriation triggered a barrage of western sanctions and isolation against Zimbabwe. The southern African country’s economy collapsed from the ensuing high inflation and debt.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
British Activist Wants Same Help Given to Ukrainians Offered to Sudanese Fleeing Civil War
Ex Ghanaian President’s Third Attempt at a Comeback
South Africa Look’s Into Gold Mafia Ring
Should Nigeria’s Art Treasures Belong to the Nation or the Royal Oba?
The World’s Biggest Chocolate Producers are Enjoying Large Profits Alone
More and More African Countries are Partially or Completely Legalizing Cannabis
Cameroon Women Harness Solar Energy to Tackle Poverty
Megaprojects in Addis Ababa Raise Questions about Spatial Justice
Kenyan Retail-tech Startup Wasoko has Expanded into Zambia
The Continent Comes to New York for 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair
A Regional Walk Through the History of African Hair Braiding
3 Must-See Films at the New York African Film Festival