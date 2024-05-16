A Pivotal Moment in Ghana’s Journey towards Digital Financial Inclusion

Proxtera, a Singaporean Fintech company, has partnered with Development Bank Ghana (DBG) to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana access to crucial financial support through a digital platform. This collaboration aims to provide the country’s high-value sectors –manufacturing, agriculture, and information, communications, and technology (ICT) – with over $100 million in loans. In his statement, CEO of DGB, Mr. Kwamina Duker, stated that the partnership is necessary to make the loan evaluation process much faster. To qualify for this loan, however, an SME must be owned by a Ghanaian, located in Ghana, and have a bankable financial plan.



SOURCE: AFRICA.COM