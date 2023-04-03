iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Photographer Focuses on Her African Roots – and the Continent’s Future

4 hours ago 1 min read

From her base in Ivory Coast, Ethiopian-born photographer Aida Muluneh is creating works and platforms that are redefining African photography. In addition to her prolific output gaining acclaim and exposure across the globe, she is the founder of Addis Foto Fest, East Africa’s first international photography festival, and Africa Foto Fair, an online exhibition meant to connect the world and Africa.

THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Angélique Kidjo Becomes Third Artist from Africa to be Awarded Prestigious Music Prize 

4 hours ago
1 min read

5 Women-Led Companies Taking African Fashion to the World

4 hours ago
1 min read

Architect Lesley Lokko: ‘There is a Sense in Africa That it is Our Time’

4 hours ago
1 min read

Netflix Presents African Folktales, Reimagined Short Films

4 hours ago
1 min read

Harris’ Playlist during her African Tour  

4 hours ago
1 min read

Night Safaris for Watching Wildlife Via Night-vision Binoculars in Tanzania and Beyond   

4 hours ago
1 min read

Morocco is a Country of Dazzling Diversity

4 hours ago
1 min read

African Cities for the Mindful Traveller

4 hours ago
1 min read

An Epic Contest to Determine Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction has Kicked Off

4 hours ago
1 min read

African and Global Firms Contribute towards Harris’ Empowerment Fund 

2 days ago
1 min read

The Main Winners in Nigeria’s Botched Currency Overhaul are Two Chinese-owned Fintech Apps

2 days ago
1 min read

The Growing Opportunities that African Pharmaceuticals Present 

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Angélique Kidjo Becomes Third Artist from Africa to be Awarded Prestigious Music Prize 

4 hours ago
1 min read

5 Women-Led Companies Taking African Fashion to the World

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Photographer Focuses on Her African Roots – and the Continent’s Future

4 hours ago
1 min read

Architect Lesley Lokko: ‘There is a Sense in Africa That it is Our Time’

4 hours ago

Share