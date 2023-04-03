A Photographer Focuses on Her African Roots – and the Continent’s Future

From her base in Ivory Coast, Ethiopian-born photographer Aida Muluneh is creating works and platforms that are redefining African photography. In addition to her prolific output gaining acclaim and exposure across the globe, she is the founder of Addis Foto Fest, East Africa’s first international photography festival, and Africa Foto Fair, an online exhibition meant to connect the world and Africa.
