A Peaceful and Contemplative Escape Away from City Life

The owners of Melozhori have a big love for nature and the conservation of our natural wildlife for future generations. With no previous farming experience, the Bhorat family has turned an undeveloped and overgrazed piece of land into a successful game reserve. With care and consideration to historically occurring species, the game was gradually introduced and today the 19 different mammal species and 131 identified birds bear testimony to the patience and long-term vision needed for conservation to be meaningful.

SOURCE: VISI

