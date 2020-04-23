A Number of Factors Hamper East Africa’s Food Security

At a time when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, a number of countries in Africa are also battling locust swarms which are destroying crops. The president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, says that financial grants aim to help those countries in their two-fold fight against food insecurity. “We can’t afford that Covid-19 leads to another food crisis caused by Locust-19”, the ADB president says.
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
ECOWAS Welcomes Guinea Bissau’s President into the Fold
Ethiopia Stops Automatic Asylum to Eritreans
Ex Negotiator Warns of the Nile Water War