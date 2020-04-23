Apr 23, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Number of Factors Hamper East Africa’s Food Security

Apr 23, 2020 1 min read

Share with your network!

At a time when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, a number of countries in Africa are also battling locust swarms which are destroying crops. The president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, says that financial grants aim to help those countries in their two-fold fight against food insecurity. “We can’t afford that Covid-19 leads to another food crisis caused by Locust-19”, the ADB president says.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

ECOWAS Welcomes Guinea Bissau’s President into the Fold

Apr 23, 2020
1 min read

Ethiopia Stops Automatic Asylum to Eritreans

Apr 23, 2020
1 min read

Ex Negotiator Warns of the Nile Water War

Apr 23, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

ECOWAS Welcomes Guinea Bissau’s President into the Fold

Apr 23, 2020
1 min read

Ethiopia Stops Automatic Asylum to Eritreans

Apr 23, 2020
1 min read

A Number of Factors Hamper East Africa’s Food Security

Apr 23, 2020
1 min read

Ex Negotiator Warns of the Nile Water War

Apr 23, 2020