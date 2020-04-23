A Number of Factors Hamper East Africa’s Food Security

Share with your network!

At a time when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, a number of countries in Africa are also battling locust swarms which are destroying crops. The president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, says that financial grants aim to help those countries in their two-fold fight against food insecurity. “We can’t afford that Covid-19 leads to another food crisis caused by Locust-19”, the ADB president says.

SOURCE: BBC

