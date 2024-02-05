A New Way to Add a Few African Countries to the ‘Done’ List                         

Cruise lovers who are accustomed to hopping from island to island are in for a country-hopping treat on the HX Hurtigruten Expeditions West Africa Archipelago Cruise. The West Africa Archipelago itinerary includes four countries–Senegal, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, and The Gambia. With Dakar as your port of origin, HX offers tours before and after the cruise to see Senegal’s capital city. Once on board, prepare for two weeks at sea exploring some of West Africa’s lesser-traveled regions.

TRAVEL NOIRE