Wed. May 20th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A New Wave of Homegrown Jewelry Houses Offer Distinctly African Luxury to the World

14 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Africa is often seen as the home of precious gemstones and metals, with the world’s leading jewelry houses sourcing a steady stream of diamonds, gold and other minerals from the continent. Sierra Leone-born Briton Satta Matturi, creative director of her namesake fine jewelry house, says that African jewelry designers often have to contend with preconceived notions of what African design is, including colonial stereotypes that see it as primitive. Rosenkrantz Africa makes similarly stunning pieces. Founded by Iver Rosenkrantz, the brand was behind the world’s largest tanzanite and diamond necklace, containing a total of 600 carats of tanzanite and 100 carats of diamonds — a feat that brought with it a flurry of new clients. Although based in Tanzania, Rosenkrantz recently co-founded Zimbaqua, Africa’s first woman-only run mine for aquamarine and tourmaline based in Zimbabwe. In addition to sourcing the gemstones, the miners have been trained in cutting and polishing, which allows them to increase the value of the gemstones themselves. Vania Leles , a Guinea-Bissau native, decided to start her own fine jewelry brand in 2011 after working for Graff, De Beers and Sotheby’s. She was driven by her desire to justly represent where her materials originated, and wanted to forge her own vision.

SOURCE: CNN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Planning Your African Escape A Year in Advance

14 hours ago
1 min read

Helium Health Offers Startups an ‘African Discount’

14 hours ago
1 min read

American Court Orders Sudan to Pay for Deadly Past

14 hours ago
1 min read

Cushioning the Pandemic Blow on Cairo Businesses

14 hours ago
1 min read

Juba’s VP and Entourage Test Positive for COVID-19

14 hours ago
1 min read

A Spin Off for Uganda’s Informal Traders

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

DA Confident Of Its Legal Challenge Of Govt’s Lockdown Regulations

3 hours ago
1 min read

Durban Point Raid Nets 15 Undocumented Foreign Nations

3 hours ago
1 min read

NPA Opts Not To Prosecute Lindela Repatriation Centre Guards

3 hours ago
2 min read

Unclear If ConCourt Will Consider DA’s Lockdown Legislation Challenge

3 hours ago