Philadelphia is a city filled with rich history, a vibrant Black community, and many contributions to art. To honor that legacy and history, there have been some recent changes to the city’s urban planning and local development. The City of Philadelphia has made its intentions clear to establish a new location for the African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP). The African American Museum in Philadelphia is a cherished place as the first major museum of Black history and culture established by an American city. This long-awaited announcement and the upcoming construction should bring new life to the community and the city’s attraction.

