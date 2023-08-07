A New Documentary Aims to Reach the Emotional Core of Israel ‘Stylebender’ Adesanya                               

Israel Adesanya has achieved fame thanks to his impressive work as a mixed martial artist and UFC middleweight champion, but a new documentary on his life portrays the Nigerian-born and New Zealand-raised man as much more than your typical sports star. New Zealand filmmaker Zoe McIntosh scored remarkable access to Adesanya and his core team, led by coach Eugene Bareman. Following her multiyear immersion into Adesanya’s life and headspace, McIntosh emerged with a portrait that is as revealing as it is dynamic.

