A New Book Tells the Story of Newark’s ‘Activist Collector’ of African Art 

2 hours ago 1 min read

A new book, ‘The Activist Collector,’ tells the remarkable story of Lida Clanton Broner, a black NJ housewife and hairstylist, who made an amazing and transformative trek to South Africa in 1938. Motivated by ancestral history and a sense of activism, she independently ventured on a nine-month journey to discover the people, issues and art of South Africa.

