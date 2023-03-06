A New Book Tells the Story of Newark’s ‘Activist Collector’ of African Art 

A new book, ‘The Activist Collector,’ tells the remarkable story of Lida Clanton Broner, a black NJ housewife and hairstylist, who made an amazing and transformative trek to South Africa in 1938. Motivated by ancestral history and a sense of activism, she independently ventured on a nine-month journey to discover the people, issues and art of South Africa.
More Stories
Exploring South Africa’s Black Wine Scene
The Best East African Songs Out Right Now
Africa’s Largest Film Festival Focuses on Strong Women
The Next Era of American Fine Dining is Here, Care of West Africa
A Tidal Wave of Change is Coming to the Market for African Art
‘Safe’ and ‘Welcoming’ are Two Words Visitors Use to Describe Accra
There’s So Much More to this Fascinating Realm Perched at Africa’s Southernmost Tip
A Sweet Doughy Treat from Britain has Become a Beloved Part of Zimbabwe’s National Cuisine
Researchers have Discovered a New Corridor Inside the Famous Egyptian Pyramid of Cheops
Ghana Leads African Fishing Nations in Making Transformative Commitments
Nigeria’s Top Court Orders Central Bank to Halt its Removal of Old High-denomination Banknotes
Greenpeace Calls Out Multinationals who have Monopolized Africa’s Food Supply