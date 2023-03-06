A New Book Tells the Story of Newark’s ‘Activist Collector’ of African Art 

A new book, ‘The Activist Collector,’ tells the remarkable story of Lida Clanton Broner, a black NJ housewife and hairstylist, who made an amazing and transformative trek to South Africa in 1938. Motivated by ancestral history and a sense of activism, she independently ventured on a nine-month journey to discover the people, issues and art of South Africa.

WNYC

Share with your network!