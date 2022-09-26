A New Bespoke 21-day African Luxury Itinerary

GILTEDGE is an award-winning travel company specialising in safari holidays in Southern Africa, East Africa and the Indian Ocean islands. The company’s itinerary combines exploring Cape Town, bushveld breaks and the warm aquamarine waters off Mozambique. According to Group Chief Executive Officer Murray Gardiner, the company survived one of the hardest periods in travel history, “After two years of difficulty, it has taken a lot of energy, positivity, and grit for our partners and us to be where we are today. We feel we would really like to celebrate that!” said Gardiner. GILTEDGE said that the 21-day Southern Africa Celebration itinerary kicks off in the Mother City, where guests will spend four days enjoying world-class wine, delicious food, breathtaking scenery, and unforgettable hospitality at Ellerman House. After Cape Town, travellers will trek through the SADC regions and visit Botswana’s Moremi Game Reserve in the Okavango Delta, cruise on the Chobe River for three nights on the Zambezi Queen, followed by a stay at Zimbabwe’s Matetsi Victoria Falls, just to name a few. The itinerary will conclude at the Kisawa Sanctuary on the beautiful Benguerra Island in Mozambique’s Bazaruto Archipelago.

SOURCE: IOL

