A National Push to Preserve Morocco’s Cultural Heritage                        

The idea of weaving an artwork from palm husks came to Amina Agueznay during a workshop she was leading in Morocco’s Souss-Massa region, as part of a project with local rug weavers to renovate Tissekmoudine, a ksar, or fortified village. Born in 1963, she is the daughter of Malika Agueznay, who is among Morocco’s first female modernist abstract artists and a member of the celebrated Casablanca Art School. Agueznay, who is represented by the Loft Art Gallery in Casablanca and Marrakech, had an artistic residency at Fondation H in Madagascar last year, where she was inspired by the Malagasy artist Madame Zo, who was celebrated for her textile artworks.

THE GUARDIAN