A Nandoca Summits Kilimanjaro To Keep Girls In School

The sentiment most of us have towards 2020 was definitely ‘tsek. We were more than happy to move on from such a terrible year and look forward to something better for ourselves. Nando’s Head of Supply Chain, Linda Reddy, however, felt challenged. She was so moved by how much she had in her own life, and how little others had especially when the world turned itself upside down, that she was compelled to do more. “This pandemic has allowed me to be even more appreciative of all my life’s blessings – from being employed at an amazing company that cares for its people, to the love and support I have with my family and friends, to my good health,” she reflects.

Millions of girls in South Africa miss a significant number of school days and sadly, many drop out of school due to their lack of access to sanitary products. Linda took to climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, in a bid to raise funds to support the Caring4Girls programme that facilitates obtaining and distributing sanitary products to under-privileged girls.

“As a woman with a daughter, this resonates so much with me. Making a difference in the development of young South African women and giving them the self-esteem and dignity, they deserve”.

Nature-lover Linda enjoyed training for the climb, completing treks to the Tugela Falls at an altitude of 3200m in preparation for 6300m. She was nervous about the sub-20-degree weather she would encounter, when our dark and cold Johannesburg winter mornings (sometimes -2 degrees) are often enough of a challenge. Despite that, Linda was filled with general excitement to be led to the summit by renowned South African adventurer and motivational speaker, Sibusiso Vilane, the first black African to conquer the three Poles challenge: South Pole, North Pole and Mount Everest.

We are so proud of Linda and her commitment to make a positive change (something she does at work every day) for others. Nando’s, along with many others, has contributed to this cause. Linda has raised over R450k, which will support more than 2500 girls for a year. Donations from as little as R15 a month make a huge difference to a girl in need.

