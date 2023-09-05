A Muted Celebration for Mnangagwa’s Second Term

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in for a second five-year term Monday, a week after securing an absolute majority in a disputed presidential vote. Mnangagwa was re-elected after winning more than 2 million votes – 52.6% of the total ballots – to defeat his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, who received 44% of the votes, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. The August 23 vote was the second election in Zimbabwe since authoritarian leader Robert Mugabe was deposed by the military in 2017. Mnangagwa took the reins of power for another term in a colorful ceremony attended by thousands of Zimbabweans and regional leaders including the presidents of South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.

SOURCE: CNN