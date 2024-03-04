A Musical Merger of Note                

Universal Music Group (UMG), one of the world’s biggest music corporations, has acquired the majority stake in a leading Nigerian record label, Mavin Global. The company in a statement on Monday, noted that the deal is, however, awaiting regulatory approval. Mavin is credited with unearthing talents like popular Afrobeats stars: Ayra Starr and Rema, to global success. Label owner Don Jazzy, real name Michael Collins Ajereh, was quoted in a UMG statement as saying: “I’m proud of the artists, careers and brand we’ve built that have made Mavin the force it is today. In this historic partnership with UMG, we will continue that mission in Africa and across the globe.”

AFRICA NEWS