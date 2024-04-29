The museum wants to encourage recycling to protect the environment and teach young people how to live more sustainably. The Waste Museum has been open to the public and generating revenue, with over 2,000 people trained in organic backyard gardening and sustainable waste management. The Waste Museum has also become a popular destination for schools and institutions to visit for excursions.
A Museum in Nigeria Attracts Visitors with Works of Art made from Recycled Materials
- AFRICA TOP 10
- 1 min read