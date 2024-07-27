A Mission to Transform Africa’s Home Hospitality and Home Decor Industry



As the founder and CEO of E’sorae Home, Ewaen Sorae is redefining the standards of comfort, quality, and elegance across the continent. In 2010, just short of qualifying for British citizenship, Sorae made a bold and unconventional decision. For many Africans, the opportunity to extend their stay in the U.K. as a path to citizenship is an important generational decision, offering stability and improved prospects for future generations. However, for Sorae, the call to entrepreneurship was stronger. Recognizing the immense potential in an underdeveloped market, he chose to return to Nigeria from the U.K.

FORBES AFRICA