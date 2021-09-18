A Mission to Rehabilitate Nigeria’s Waterways One Beach at a Time

When she was a child, Doyinsola Ogunye’s father hoped she’d become a lawyer. He even dreamed of her becoming a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. And that’s what might have happened until Ogunye relocated to another part of Lagos State. “It was very dirty,” she remembers. “I wasn’t used to that amount of filth and that was what triggered my interest in the environment.” In 2009, while still at university, Ogunye started the Kids Clean Club in order to teach children and teens about the importance of caring for the environment. This still often isn’t a concern in daily Nigerian life. The initiative focuses on tree planting, recycling and removing trash from coast lines across Nigeria’s commercial capital city of Lagos, with the objective of instilling in young participants, mainly from schools and communities near to beaches, a heightened sense of responsibility towards the environment. A member of the Recyclers Association of Nigeria, Ogunye has partnered with the Lagos State government, companies and cooperatives to create public awareness on ways to generate wealth through recycling plastics, glass bottles, wood, compost and paper liable to end up in landfills. Similarly, she is working to expand the Kids Clean Club to 20 locations around Lagos State in an effort to reach more kids for the purpose of educating them on the environment and the benefits of recycling.
SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA
More Stories
Dumpster Diving on the Rise Among Ghanaian Kids
Patience Led Researchers to this New Feat
Burundi Athlete Shatters Records and Perceptions
Zimbabwe’s Greener Pastures Lie Dormant
An Abandoned Mine in Cameroon Poses more Problems for Villagers
New South Sudan Parliament can ‘Infuse Urgency’ into Peace Process
France Says it Has Eliminated the Head of IS in the Sahel
A Million Learners Affected by Kidnappings in Nigeria
Seven Africans Make Time Magazine’s List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2021
Richard Branson’s Oasis in Morocco Gets Top Prize
Tunisia’s Cork Industry Damaged by Wild Fires
A Hub to Grow East Africa’s Justice Innovators