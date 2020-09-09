A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

Share with your network!

An investigation has been launched by the Egyptian FA (EFA) after it found that several trophies have disappeared from its headquarters in Cairo, including an original African Cup of Nations. Egypt received the prize after winning the 2010 edition of the tournament, so claiming that particular incarnation of the trophy for a third time. The trophy, whose style was first used in 2002 after Cameroon were awarded the previous cup having won it three times, was given to the EFA by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) after triumphs in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

SOURCE: NEWS 24

