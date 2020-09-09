A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

An investigation has been launched by the Egyptian FA (EFA) after it found that several trophies have disappeared from its headquarters in Cairo, including an original African Cup of Nations. Egypt received the prize after winning the 2010 edition of the tournament, so claiming that particular incarnation of the trophy for a third time. The trophy, whose style was first used in 2002 after Cameroon were awarded the previous cup having won it three times, was given to the EFA by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) after triumphs in 2006, 2008 and 2010.
SOURCE: NEWS 24
More Stories
Showcasing the African Side of Paris
Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra
Living on the Streets During a Pandemic
South African Female Athlete Loses Battle to Compete
Building Green Spaces Forms Part of Dakar’s Property Development
Traffic Diversion at Annual Wildebeest Migration
The Latest Challenge to the Administration of Ethiopia’s Abiy
After Years of Going it Alone, Hargeisa and Taipei Join Forces
Africa’s Performance in Human Capital is Dismal
How Some African Couples are Tying the Knot during the Pandemic
Only a Quarter of Africa’s Trade Finance Needs are Being Met
Will this be the Midas Touch for Ghana?