A Mining Boom could Drive Corruption Risks, especially in Emerging Markets

While an increase in mining investment presents economic opportunities for mineral-rich countries through taxes, jobs and new infrastructure, past experience provides a cautionary tale. The EITI’s report charts the many governance challenges that could arise from a mining boom, ranging from environmental harm, social conflicts and corrupt deals to price shocks and disruptions in global supply chains.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

A Mining Boom could Drive Corruption Risks, especially in Emerging Markets

