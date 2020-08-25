iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Medical Victory for the Continent

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Africa is expected to be declared free from wild polio, after decades of work by a coalition of international health bodies, national and local governments, community volunteers and survivors. Four years after the last recorded cases of wild polio in northern Nigeria, the Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC) is expected to certify that the continent is free of the virus, which can cause irreversible paralysis and in some cases death. The achievement is the result of a campaign to vaccinate and monitor children in Borno State, the final front of polio eradication efforts on the continent, and the heart of the jihadist insurgency in Nigeria. “It’s been a momentous, massive undertaking, with amazing persistence and perseverance, coming in the face of moments when we thought we were just about there, then we’d have a reversal,” Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Africa, said.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

One of the First Reports on Southern African Sound- and Music-related Artifacts

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots

1 day ago
1 min read

Justice for the Atrocities Committed in Darfur

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigerian Shippers Lament Fee Increase During Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa and Zambia Avoid a Twar

1 day ago
1 min read

The Story of An Uncle Who Wrote A Book for His Niece

1 day ago
1 min read

Libyans Come Out in Numbers to Celebrate Ceasefire

1 day ago
1 min read

A Victory for Ugandan Mothers

1 day ago
1 min read

Harare Court Denies Prominent Journo Bail Again

1 day ago
2 min read

Roadmap for Mali’s Future

1 day ago
1 min read

A New Type of Tourism Trade in Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

The Garden Route To Have a Brand New Adventure Activity

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Medical Victory for the Continent

3 hours ago
6 min read

Guidance on the use of SARS CoV-2 Antibody Tests

6 hours ago
1 min read

One of the First Reports on Southern African Sound- and Music-related Artifacts

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots

1 day ago