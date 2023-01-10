A Medical First to Deal with Africa’s Growing Cancer Rates

The first Moroccan-produced tests to diagnose breast cancer and leukaemia will become commercially available within months, cutting costs and waiting times for patients in the country and across Africa. Most of the diagnostic kits for cancer and other diseases in Africa are expensive imports from outside the continent, usually from Europe and the US. Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in Morocco and a leading cause of death among women. While global survival rates for those diagnosed early is high, a large percentage of breast cancer cases in low- and middle-income countries, including Morocco, are detected at a later stage. Africa’s reliance on imported tests, treatments and vaccines has been a pressing concern for health authorities on the continent since the Covid-19 pandemic. An estimated 70% of pharmaceutical products and up to 99% of vaccines used in African countries are imported. Development of the cancer kits has been under way since 2010, Sefrioui said, and the leukaemia tests have already been used in Morocco on 400 people. Previously, all samples would have to be sent to France for analysis, prolonging and delaying treatment.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
China’s New FM on a Meet and Greet in Africa
Cameroon’s Second Largest Employer Pleads with Ex Workers to Return
A Hero’s Welcome for Ivorian Soldiers
Two Things Are Stalling An Ambitious Land Restoration Project across Africa
Suez Canal Officials Have Flashbacks after Cargo Ship Gets Stuck
Senegal Announces Three Days of National Mourning after Horrific Crash
A Recent Paper Explores Ghana’s Dependence on Used Vehicles
Zambian Football Fans Send Condolences after Star Killed in Alleged Pitbull Attack
Hargeisa Strikes Oil
A Full Circle Moment for Ghanaian Artist Foster Sakyiamah
Fashion Forward
Book Review: ‘House of Bondage’ by Ernest Cole