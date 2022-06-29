iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Mangrove Project is the Star of Kenya’s Gazi Bay

7 hours ago 1 min read

The forest located in the South of the country is a blue carbon ecosystem. Meaning that it captures and stores huge amounts of carbon. Local residents manage two hundred ninety 290 acres of forest to earn a living. Some like Juma belong to the Mikiko Pamoja group. The collective, which means ‘mangrove together’ in Swahili plants seedlings. The work earns them ‘carbon credits’ which are awarded for each ton of greenhouse gas emissions removed from the atmosphere. Selling these credits on has earned them 3 million Kenyan shillings (around 25,500 US dollars) this year. The sum helps them cover their needs.  “We have benefited through water projects and therefore we don’t have to travel long distances in search of water anymore, member Juma tells. We now have fresh water taps in our houses for which we pay lower charges that cater for the electricity cost only.” The positive impact of the work has inspired a growing number of residents. The project receives technical support from Kenya Marine and Research Institute. Kenya’s mangrove cover dropped from 60,000 hectares in 2017 to 52,800 hectares in 2021. But through government and community work, the habitat is recovering. Research has shown that coastal ecosystems store more carbon than terrestrial forests. The Mikiko Pamoja group plant 4,000 trees annually. Mangroves account for 10% of Kenya’s total forest cover.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Not Enough Females Operating in the African Venture Capital Space

7 hours ago
1 min read

Slavery has a Complex Legacy in Niger

7 hours ago
1 min read

Human Trafficking in Tanzania Exposed

7 hours ago
1 min read

Many African Countries are Also Grappling with a Serious Dollar Shortage Crisis

7 hours ago
1 min read

Harare’s New Scheme to Curb an Economic Collapse 

7 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Closes Off Youth Month on a Tragic Note

7 hours ago
1 min read

Activists Want Morocco to Account for Border Deaths

7 hours ago
1 min read

The Digital Economy as an Important Driver of Long-term Growth in Africa

7 hours ago
1 min read

The Work Must Continue… Equity & Innovation for Africa’s Recovery

7 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana and Cape Verde Moved to Level 3- High Risk

2 days ago
1 min read

10 Best Experiences in Kenya

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Relaxes Travel Restrictions

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Join The Mandela Day Soup Challenge And Feed The Hungry

2 hours ago
3 min read

How To Get A Return On ‘Black Tax’

2 hours ago
1 min read

No Reason To Panic Over Second Monkeypox Case – NICD

4 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Important To Fix The ANC To Better Serve The People – Lesufi

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer