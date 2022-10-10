iAfrica

A Lot More to Moroccan Cuisine than Couscous and Tajines

14 hours ago

Scoff down some slow-cooked tanjia, the Marrakesh dish dubbed the bachelor’s dish, as it was originally cooked by single men who would put chunks of meat, onions, preserved lemon, garlic, and cumin into a terracotta pot and take it to the local communal oven or hammam to slow cook in the hot coals. Cornes de gazelle, literally translating to gazelle horns, are small crescent-shaped cookies stuffed with almond paste and laced with orange-flower water are found across Morocco, and best served with a piping-hot cup of “Berber whiskey” AKA mint tea. Despite the camel spleen sausages, sheep’s-head soup, and other nose-to-tail eating options, Morocco offers plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

