A Look at the Role of the Mediator in African Conflicts

Former African heads of state play a significant role in mediating conflicts across Africa. However, some lack an understanding of the complexities and don’t have language skills, which dents their mediation efforts. For more than three decades, African mediators have been involved in resolving civil conflicts in the continent’s Great Lakes region: Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda and Uganda. To meet the regional dimensions of the conflicts, the mediators — who have included presidents, foreign ministers, elder statesmen and special envoys — have intervened to help combatants rebuild the institutions of political order, social cohesion and economic stability. Some of the former presidents who later became mediators — such as Nigeria’s Olusegun Obasanjo and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta — never had to deal with rebel movements during their respective terms in office. That being the case, how effectively could they expect to have resolved the crises which have beleaguered Africa’s hot spots?
SOURCE: DW
More Stories
Africa Fights Back Against Wildlife Poachers, But Drought Is Devastating
Benin Hopes to Market itself as a Destination for Afro-descendant Tourists in the Diaspora
The Best African Films of 2022
Lagos Space Programme is Reconnecting African Fashion to Yoruba Traditions
2022 Was the Year of Asake
Why Are So Many African Art Fairs Dominated by Non-African Dealers?
The Tajín of West Africa? Dallas Spice Company Wants African Food to be the Next Movement
For Ultra Privacy, Peace and Discreet Luxury Deep in the Atlas Mountains
The Best Beaches in Mauritius to Reset and Unwind
Travelling to Nigeria Just Got Easier
Road Trip Ideas Around South Africa
10 of the Most Peaceful Countries in Africa in 2022