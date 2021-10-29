A Leading Catalyst to Africa’s Emergence as a Key Global Investment Origin and Destination

The Emerging Africa Group is one of the forward-thinking financial service firms constantly reinventing itself in order to participate on the front row of the current digital technology revolution. This is reflected and aptly demonstrated in its acquisition of a majority equity stake in Fundall – one of Nigeria’s most innovative Fintech startups poised to become the “Revolut for Africans”. Fundall is building Africa’s first financial super app, to help individuals and businesses spend smartly, manage money and grow money – from living their best lives every day to planning for the future. This investment follows Fundall’s prior capital raise in October 2020, which was directed largely into the acquisition of a microfinance bank, as part of steps to further strengthen its operational framework and license to surpass both regulations and customer service expectations. Fundall plans to deploy the new funds primarily to grow its product and service offerings and to increase its online and offline visibility; this will imply a significant growth in digital transaction processing on its platform and provide instant service delivery.SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

