A Landmark Exhibition Celebrating the Global Impact of Modern and Contemporary African Fashions 

Following a hugely successful run at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, the exhibit ‘Africa Fashion’ will transfer to the Brooklyn Museum in June. With over 180 multi-media works, it represents the largest presentation on post-independence African fashion that has ever been staged in North America. Organized thematically, the exhibition features immersive displays of garments, textiles, photographs, literature, sketches, music, film, and catwalk footage. More than forty designers and artists from twenty African countries are represented, many of whose works are on view for the first time in the United States. The presentation includes fashions by mid-twentieth-century designers as well as works by a new generation of designers, collectives, and fashion photographers working in Africa today.
