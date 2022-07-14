iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Kenyan Court Freezes Flutterwave’s Bank Accounts for Suspicious Activity

8 hours ago 1 min read

Kenya’s Assets Recovery Agency said it sought and was granted orders freezing a total of $52.5m in 62 bank accounts belonging to Flutterwave and six other firms. The Kenyan authorities say there was no explanation or supporting documents to back Flutterwave’s transactions in 29 accounts that were spread across three banks. The accounts contained amounts in Kenyan shillings, US dollars, euros and pound sterling. Flutterwave is also accused of not having authorisation from Kenya’s Central Bank to provide payment services. “Further investigations established that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the funds are proceeds of crime obtained from illegitimate sources by the respondent which require to be preserved pending the filing and hearing of an intended forfeiture application,” the agency is quoted as having submitted in court. But in a response, Flutterwave said: “Claims of financial improprieties involving the company in Kenya are entirely false and are being circulated as part of a disinformation campaign. Flutterwave has been a target of deliberate false media reports and misrepresentations.” Flutterwave is a Nigerian company that allows African businesses and their customers to make online payments. Last year it became the fastest African-led company on the continent to have reached a billion-dollar valuation.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Crypto’s Future in African Economies

8 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Historical Tenants Removed from Famous Waterfront

8 hours ago
1 min read

Is the G7 the Right Investment Partner for Africa?

8 hours ago
1 min read

In Zimbabwe, Remittances are a Lifeline

8 hours ago
1 min read

IPPs in Africa are Growing in Size and Scale Thanks to their Ability to Attract a Diverse Array of Financing

8 hours ago
1 min read

A Sit Down with the Winner of the African Business Leader of the Year Award

8 hours ago
1 min read

One of Seychelles’ Stunning Spots Gets a Sustainable Revamp

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Southernmost Nation is Back Open to International Travelers

3 days ago
1 min read

The Taita Falcon Lodge in Victoria Falls in Zambia will Host a Winter Yoga Retreat

3 days ago
1 min read

There are Many other Beautiful Countries in West Africa that Also Merit a Visit

3 days ago
1 min read

If You’re Keen to Explore a Slice of the Eco-riches of Lagos

3 days ago
1 min read

Looking at the Lookers: The Power of African Art at the Barnes Foundation 

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Taxpayers Urged To Use Digital Platforms

4 hours ago
1 min read

Presidency Refutes Teffo Claims

4 hours ago
1 min read

Members Nominated For Leadership Positions Must Declare All Funding Sources – ANC

4 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer